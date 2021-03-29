Discussion: This group has mixed feelings about the vaccine

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV recently sat down with a group of people who are not ready to take the COVID vaccine. We talked to four people - three were reluctant and one received both shots and encouraged others to take the shot. Pastor Thomas Farrow says he took the shots so he wouldn’t put other people in his church in danger.
“I personally have received my second dose,” Reeder Memorial Baptist Church Pastor Thomas Farrow said. “And I feel great. I feel fine - have a little soreness in my arm. I think early on I had reservations and hesitation as most anyone because this is new.”
The Pastor then told the group why he had a change of heart.
“I have seen what COVID has done to too many people,” he said. ”...We have to make decisions for ourselves, but I guess what’s not lost on me is the fact that my decision does impact somebody else though - in this regard.”
While the pastor is convinced taking the vaccine is the right thing to do, others need more convincing.
“I have so many reasons,” Cristina Moncayo said. “But I think that if we lump them all together as one - it’s mistrust. I mistrust the government, politicians, the healthcare system. I don’t trust we are being informed as much as we should.”
Moncayo is also reluctant because the vaccine has not received full approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
“I am not going to risk my immune system for something that has not even been approved,” she said.
The FDA gave the three vaccines an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Officials claim there is enough scientific evidence to prove that vaccines work and protect people from dying from COVID. Moncayo says she will wait until the vaccines are fully approved.
“There are so many doubts in my mind,” Moncayo said. “I’m a woman of faith and God has to give me that peace, and I don’t have that right now.”
Moncayo says it’s a family decision not to get the vaccine. Right now this includes her 76-year-old mother.
“It’s her choice,” she said. “She is on the fence. One day she says she is not going to take it and then the next day she says I will and then we have a conversation - but in the end, it’s her choice.”
Tonya Harden has already made her choice about taking the vaccine.
“I’m anti-medicine,” Tonya Harden said. “I’m anti-vaccines. I’m anti all of that because I believe your body is created to do it and if you take care of your body then your body will take care of you.”
Harden also added if taking the vaccine was an option - she would have a question that must be answered.
“Genetically it was too fast,” she said.
Medical experts argue it wasn’t too fast. They researched vaccines for quite some time, and those findings helped create medicine to tackle COVID. The pastor believes divine intervention helped with the development of the vaccine.
“I believe in God,” Farrow said. “But I believe God answers prayers and I think the same you can say it happened too quick - some would call that a miracle.”
David Powell says he is still on the fence about the vaccine.
“One history,” David Powell said. “Two - I haven’t received any information on long-term effects. We are talking about 15 to 20-year effects...The way I feel today I might feel different tomorrow, but as of right now - I am going to wait and see.”
Many celebrities, politicians, and other influencers have been getting the shot to try and convince people to get the shot.
“I think it makes a difference for those that base their decisions on those people that they idolize,” Powell said. “It doesn’t make a difference for me.”
