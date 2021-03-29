Deputies looking for whoever fatally shot dog resting on store porch in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Someone shot and killed a dog outside a store in Caldwell County Sunday, deputies say.
The dog, “Rocky,” was fatally shot at Betsy’s Store in the Wilson’s Creek Community and officials are looking for whoever is responsible.
“It appears that the suspects drove up and shot the dog as he was resting on the front porch of the store,” deputies say.
The suspects were reportedly in a gray or blue Honda Odyssey van.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 828-759-1554 or Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300, where a cash reward may be available.
