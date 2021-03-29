Concrete falls, leaving hole on I-77 bridge in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Repairs are underway after concrete fell, leaving a hole on a bridge on Interstate 77 in South Carolina Sunday.
South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say the damage to the bridge is a 4-feet by 4-feet section in the deck.
Officials say they directed a contractor to patch and resurface a 30-foot long section in that area and another 27-foot section of the south bound bridge in the same lane where some weakness was detected.
Currently, one lane is closed on the bridge during repairs. The other southbound lane is open to traffic.
SCDOT officials say work is scheduled to be complete before rush hour Wednesday morning on March 31.
Another repair was made to the same bridge five years ago. Officials say that repair was sound, but the area around it weakened causing the current hole.
That’s the reason the decision was made to extend the repairs.
