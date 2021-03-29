CMS to provide free summer in-person learning program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will host a free, full-day summer in-person learning program.
Camp CMS will be a six-week program for students kindergarten through 12th grade.
The camp will be Monday through Thursday from June 14 until July 29, with a one-break the week after July 4.
It is for students needing additional support in reading, math and science, and it is also for students learning English and students with disabilities.
It will be at select CMS schools across the area.
Camp CMS will offer in-person social-emotional and instructional support to CMS students who need continued learning due to the impact of remote learning.
This is what is included:
- Free breakfast and lunch daily
- Transportation options (am and/or pm available)
- Daily enrichment and physical activities
- Social-emotional and student wellness support
- Academic support tailored to student needs:
- Grades K-2: Reading and Math
- Grades 3-8: Reading, Math and Science
- Grades 9-12: EOC subjects, credit recovery, elective
- Extensions programs available
Parents, this is how you can sign your child up: https://bit.ly/3fotTZb
