1 charged with murder of missing woman whose skeletal remains were found in woods in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have charged one person with murder of a missing woman whose skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in north Charlotte in late March.
CMPD detectives have charged Dejanarell Cherry for the murder of Lavonda Floyd.
Lavonda Floyd was reported missing to CMPD on July 5, 2020, and Missing Person Unit detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. At the time, police say was Floyd last heard from on June 18, 2020 when she told family a member she was leaving Charlotte for home in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Floyd’s body was found just after 10:30 a.m. on Friendship Village Place on March 28.
A joint effort between the CMPD’s Homicide Unit, Missing Person Unit and community members led to the identification of the suspect as 36-year-old Dejanarell Cherry.
Warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were then issued for his arrest.
Cherry is currently in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) for an unrelated murder charge where he will be served the two outstanding warrants and remain in the custody of the MCSO.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
