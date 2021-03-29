Cabarrus County elementary school temporarily moves to remote learning following reported COVID-19 cluster

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County elementary school has temporarily closed after a COVID-19 cluster was reported.
Cabarrus County health officials said that 17 COVID-19 positive cases were found at W.M. Irvin Elementary School.
Now, because of the cluster, the school will transition to remote learning on March 30 and April 1.
In addition to the 17 COVID-19 positive students, 95 students are under quarantine orders, which represents 19 percent of the school population.
Health officials say everyone who tested positive has been placed on isolation orders, and those identified as their close contacts have been notified and given quarantine orders.
“We appreciate CHA’s professional expertise and its guidance. Providing a safe and healthy learning/working environment is among our top priorities. We will continue implementing our established deep cleaning protocols at Irvin Elementary so that the building is ready for students and staff after Spring Break,” said Brian Schultz, Cabarrus County Schools Interim Superintendent.
District officials said, “Cabarrus County Schools follows rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocols, which are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS).”
District officials say classrooms, offices, restrooms and common areas (cafeteria, media center) will be cleaned and sanitized.
Health officials have been unable to identify a link between the positive cases to signify a COVID-19 cluster.
According to NC DHHS, a cluster in an educational setting is defined as five or more cases with initial positive results within a 14-day period and the ability to verify that the cases
were present in the same setting during the same time period. Links in a school setting could include being in the same classroom, riding the same bus, attending the same after-school program.
“Our goal is for all children to end the school year, healthy and in-person,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus Health Alliance Health Director. “With the surge in cases at this school, we believe transitioning to remote learning will assist with stopping the spread and allow students to return safely after Spring Break.”
Individuals with children at Irvin Elementary School are encouraged to contact their primary care provider if they or their child begin to experience COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or chills,
cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, and loss of taste or smell.
