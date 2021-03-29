Biden expresses confidence that “rational” gun control can pass evenly-divided Senate

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who is not running for reelection in 2022, sponsored a bill with Manchin on background checks in 2013 that failed to get 60 votes. Although Toomey expressed optimism that a bill would pass that included background checks on public sales, he said Sunday on “Meet the Press” that “you are not going to get 60 votes with legislation that requires when a father wants to sell his gun to his son to have to get a background check.”