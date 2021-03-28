Weddington holds off several late chances to best New Hanover 2-1 in OT

New Hanover charged forward numerous times in the second overtime, rushing three quality chances toward the Warrior goal in the final three minutes of play. No Wildcat chance was as quality as senior Seiden Baldwin’s dance through the left side of the Warrior defense into the penalty area, switching over to his right foot and working to near the penalty spot where he fired a curling shot that just sailed high of the upper right corner of the netting, spoiling a potential second New Hanover equalizer.