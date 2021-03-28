Mint Museum highlights artwork by artists of color

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pop-up art museum is creating a new and inclusive reality in Charlotte.
This weekend, more than 40 artists of color have their work on display at the Mint Museum Randolph location in Charlotte.
This exhibit is called “Local/ Street.”
It’s showcasing new works from photography to painting to graphic design and performance art.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools art teacher, and organizer of “Local Street,” Carla Aaron-Lopez, said one of her goals for this show is to give these artists a platform in their own backyards.
“I wanted to make something to show everyone this is what I think of your work, this is where I think your work belongs,” said Aaron-Lopez. “Especially in a place that such which traditionally, across the board, museums haven’t been the most inviting to people of color in general.”
Sunday is the last day for the exhibit.
The exhibition is included in the museum admission fee.
