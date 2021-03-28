Man in custody as deputies investigate homicide in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WBTV) - A man is in custody after one person died and another was seriously injured on Sunday in Chesterfield County.
Deputies are investigating the homicide on Poplar Knob Lane in the Jefferson area of Chesterfield County.
One person was pronounced dead and another is in critical condition, according to Capt. Wayne Jordan, with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The name of the victim was not immediately available, nor was the name of the suspect and their specific charges.
According to authorities, it appears to be a domestic-related homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the tip line at 843-287-0235.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.