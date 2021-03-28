List of businesses closing, staying open on Easter Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many businesses are closing their doors on Easter Sunday, allowing employees to spend the holiday with their families.
There are some businesses that will remain open.
Here are businesses that will be closed on Sunday, April 4:
- Ace Hardware
- Aéropostale
- ALDI (except California locations)
- Apple
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale’s
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Half Price Books
- H&M
- H-E-B Grocery
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michael’s
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Pier 1
- Pottery Barn
- Publix
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- True Value
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Supercuts
These businesses will remain
- Academy Sports + Outdoors (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Big Lots (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club (Reduced hours at many locations, and Optical centers are closed)
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Duane Reade (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)
- Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with curbside pickup and delivery.)
- Harris Teeter (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)
- Kmart
- Kroger (Kroger pharmacies will be closed.)
- Meijer (Offering curbside pickup and delivery on order of $50+.)
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Safeway
- Save A Lot
- Starbucks
- Stop & Shop (Offering curbside pickup and delivery)
- The Home Depot
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)
- Walmart (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with contactless pickup and delivery.)
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods (Closing two hours early.)
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.