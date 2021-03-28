First Alert - Today’s storms have sped up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A line of storms is moving through the WBTV viewing area at a fairly quick pace. It will move across and out of our eastern counties by late afternoon.
The biggest concern will be for gusty winds. This won’t just be along with the storms. Winds will be gusting off and on through the day, but will be even stronger within the storms.
[Stay weather aware for Sunday and this weekend with the free WBTV Weather app.]
Hail is also a possibility, and an isolated rotating storm isn’t out of the question.
Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. After the main line moves along, there could still be a few showers later, but they have less of a chance to become severe.
Monday and Tuesday will be nice. We should be able to dry out. Highs will reach the mid 60s Monday and the low 70s Tuesday.
Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
After that front moves through, we will see some big temperature changes. It will be dry into Easter weekend, but highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The biggest concern will be for frost Thursday and Friday night.
Make it a great Sunday!
-Meteorologist Leigh Brock
