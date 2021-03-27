State trooper shot in Central Texas identified; suspect remains at large

MEXIA, Texas (KCBD) - A manhunt is underway for DeArthur Pinson Jr, 37, wanted in connection to the shooting of a Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker near Mexia.
The shooting happened on Highway 84 shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association identified Walker as the trooper shot.
Pinson should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. The wounded state trooper was listed in critical condition Friday night, according to DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard.
The police association said Trooper Walker responded to the area at FM Road 2848 and U.S. Highway 84 to assist the driver of a car stranded by the side of the road.
“Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit, a black male, identified as DeArthur Pinon Jr., immediately emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield,” the association said.
Trooper Walker sustained a gunshot wound “to his head and abdomen,” the association said.
Howard, who did not officially identify the trooper, said the officer is receiving treatment at Baylor Scott & White. Howard declined to clarify whether the trooper is at the hospital in Waco or Temple. The Groesbeck Journal reports the trooper was rushed to the hospital in Waco.
After the shooting, the suspect returned to his vehicle, grabbed a black backpack and fled the scene on foot, the association said.
At 3:25 a.m. Texas Department of Public Safety issued a blue alert for the suspect, DeArthur Pinson.
A blue alert is issued for people who have either killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer.
DeArthur Pinson was last seen at HWY 84/FM 480 Coolidge, TX at 5:50 p.m. on Friday.
Pinson was last seen wearing glasses, black hoodie and shorts with a stripe down the side.
If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect call 254-315-8287.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.