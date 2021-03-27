Ocean Springs Fire Department welcomes new fire dog

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s a new fire dog in Ocean Springs, and his name is Axe. Axe is a six-week-old champagne Labrador Retriever. The pup just arrived at the fire station on Thursday and he’s adjusting well so far.
Axe will be living full-time at the fire station and will be taken care of by the Ocean Springs Fire Department. So far, he’s been a big morale booster for the department.
“For now, he is definitely just a morale booster around the station, but whenever he gets a little bit older, we’d love to take him to our fire prevention month whenever we go to all of the elementary schools and just have him there to play with the kids and teach them a little bit about fire safety with our new friend, Axe,” said Taylor Kendrick with the Ocean Springs Fire Department.
The department said they have a lot of plans for their new addition and promise to keep us updated on his life at the fire station.
