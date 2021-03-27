Head-on collision in Denver leaves two dead

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead following an accident in Lincoln County Friday afternoon.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the call around 1:10 p.m. at Campground Road near Pine Ridge Drive. Investigations reveal a Chevrolet Avalanche was headed west on Campground Road when it crossed the center line and hit a GMC Yukon heading the other way head-on.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Alexander Hickman, was flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the GMC, Boyce Moore, and his passenger, Michael Spillars, both died at the scene.
The initial investigation indicates reckless driving on the part of the driver of the Chevrolet to be a contributing circumstance.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.