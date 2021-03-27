First Alert weekend for more storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend is finally here - and so is the potential for more storms.
In fact, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Ashe, Burke, Cleveland and Watauga counties until 2:45 p.m., and Alexander and Caldwell counties until 3 p.m. as severe weather begins to move into the WBTV viewing area.
Severe Thunderstorm Watches include the above counties along with Alamance, Cabarrus, Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan and Stanly counties until 8 p.m.
The whole day won’t be a wash-out so no need to cancel everything. However, it will be a good idea to have the WBTV weather app handy. If the skies start to look dark, check the radar to see if you need to head inside. The best chance for storms will be from midday on.
Saturday’s highs will reach the mid 70s.
Sunday will bring an even better chance for strong to severe storms as a system continues to make progress toward our area. You can see that in the attached Convective Outlooks for today and tomorrow. As the front moves through, it will bring the possibility of more storms. Gusty winds seem to be the biggest threat, but an isolated rotating storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will be close to 80° in the afternoon.
Monday will bring a pretty nice break. It will be sunny and highs will be in the mid 60s.
Tuesday brings a small rain chance. It looks like most of the rain will stay to the south of the WBTV viewing area. Highs will still be in the mid 60s. The better rain chance arrives on Wednesday before moving out on Thursday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday, ahead of the front and in the low 60s on Thursday, behind it.
Good Friday should be dry but cool. Lows will start out in the 30s (so some places could be in danger of frost) and highs will only reach the upper 50s.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
