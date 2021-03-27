First Alert Weekend: More rounds of rain and storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unsettled weather continues for the weekend, with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible for Saturday afternoon, and a better chance for scattered rain and storms on Sunday.
Saturday will start off partly cloudy early, with scattered rain and storms possible for the afternoon, with diminishing coverage for Saturday evening. Despite the rain chances, temperatures remain warm, with high temperatures in the mid-70s.
A few rain showers and a stray storm are possible Saturday night, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Sunday may feature a better chance for strong to severe storms, as a cold front moves across the region. Damaging winds and heavy rain look to be the biggest threat, yet an isolated tornado and hail could develop as well. Sunday will remain warm, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We will keep a close watch on any severe weather potential through the weekend.
Drier and quieter weather return for Monday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Monday afternoon, with high temperatures around 65 degrees.
Another chance for scattered rain and storms will develop Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday, around 70 degrees on Wednesday, and around 60 degrees on Thursday.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
