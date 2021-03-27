First Alert Sunday: Strong to severe storms possible during the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The threat of strong to severe storms will continue for the rest of the weekend, as a cold front moves through the region Sunday afternoon.
Damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, an isolated tornado and heavy rainfall will all be possible with any storms that develop.
Scattered rain and a few storms will be possible overnight with Sunday morning low temperatures around 60 degrees at daybreak.
Gusty winds, not associated with any storms, will develop through the day Sunday, with wind gusts over 35 mph possible at times.
A few rain showers and storms are possible Sunday morning, yet the bulk of the activity looks to develop for Sunday afternoon.
Sunday high temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
Scattered rain and storms will develop throughout Sunday afternoon, with damaging winds and hail the primary threats with an isolated tornado possible.
Pockets of heavy rain with any storms that develop, may also lead to localized flooding issues.
Rain and storms will diminish early Sunday night with clearing skies and cooler air returning Sunday night into Monday morning.
Monday morning will start off chilly with low temperatures in the lower 40s.
Monday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with a pleasant high temperature of 65 degrees.
Tuesday will be milder with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower possible. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be around 70 degrees.
Scattered rain and storms will be possible Wednesday into early Thursday as another cold front moves through the region.
Some weather models hint at the chance for a little snow in the higher elevations of the mountains by Wednesday night into Thursday morning as colder air moves into the region.
Wednesday high temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees with Thursday high temperatures in the lower 60s.
Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures return for Friday and Saturday, with upper 50s for Friday, and lower 60s for Saturday.
Morning low temperatures for Friday and Saturday look to start off in the lower 30s, so some frost will be possible as well.
Easter Sunday is looking pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
