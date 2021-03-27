Deputies: 2 children found in home with over 100 used needles in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One man is in jail on multiple charges after deputies arrived on a warrant service Friday.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kennedy Circle around 9 p.m.
Deputies say when they arrived to Paul Schwartz’s home, they found two children in the vicinity of over 100 used needles and large animal feces in several locations. They say some of those needles contained blood and heroin.
We are told social services were notified, and the children were removed from the home and place with a family member.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force was notified and identified the drugs in the home as heroin, marijuana and several pill variants.
Schwartz was arrested for felony probation violation, and other charges are currently pending.
