14-year-old Kannapolis girl reported missing in January found: ‘She is safe’

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old Kannapolis girl last seen by her adoptive parents in January has been found safe.
Charlotte police found Trenity Boland at a Charlotte home Thursday. “She is safe and in good physical health,” police say.
Boland was reported missing January 23. Police detectives made phone contact with Boland shortly after her parents reported her missing but she refused to come home.
“The Kannapolis Police Department has been actively searching for Trenity Boland, 14, since she was reported missing on January 23. We are pleased to report that Trenity was located by officers with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department on March 25, 2021 at a residence in Charlotte,” Kannapolis police said. “The Kannapolis Police Department would like to thank the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.”
