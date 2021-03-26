11-year-old in critical condition after shooting at home in Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 11-yr-old child is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in Salisbury Thursday night.
According to Salisbury Police, the incident happened on Harrel Street sometime before 9 pm. Police were called when the child was brought to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
The child was then taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center where they were still in critical condition Friday morning. A WBTV News reporter spoke to the family on Friday morning who said the boy would be okay.
The child’s name has not been released.
Police say there are contradictory stories about what happened. Some people told officers the child was struck by a shot from a passing car, while others said the shot was fired from inside the house.
This is the same street where 7-year-old Ayana Allen was killed in a drive-by shooting in December, 2016.
WBTV News spoke to neighbors this morning, many who did not hear the shooting happen.
“I’m praying for the family; I’m praying for the community. I pray we get back to some normalcy, so we know where kids are and what they’re going through and we as a community and legislators, all of us work together to make the world a better place,” said Beverly House-Kerr, who lives down the street.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Drakeford at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org
