Uptown restaurant offers free burger to customers who have been fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An uptown restaurant was offering a free cheeseburger to customers who could prove they had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The promotion was happening at World of Beer in uptown Charlotte Thursday night. The restaurant’s Black N’ Blue Burger was free to any customer who could show proof that they had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“We kind of wanted to do a positive spotlight on the whole COVID thing. It seems like it’s just been so negative for the past year that now that you kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s trying to get that positive spin and bring some positivity to everybody,” said Amy Stewart, managing partner at World of Beer.
Stewart has seen the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on local businesses. Her restaurant is in the Epicentre and is one of the few businesses in that complex that is still open. Several of the bars and restaurants in the uptown hub have closed permanently or indefinitely.
“It’s been really tough, but the staff is great and we’ve all come together and pushed through it,” said Stewart.
Tyler Adkins, an employee at Insomnia Cookies in the Epicentre, has also noticed how the pandemic has forced many businesses to shutter.
“It’s called the Epicentre but it’s like dead so it’s more like the eye of the storm right now,” said Adkins.
World of Beer isn’t the only business trying to incentivize the COVID-19 vaccine for customers. Earlier this week, Krispy Kreme announced it would give a free doughnut to any customer with a valid vaccination card . The doughnut promotion is valid through the end of the year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14.3 percent of the United States population has now been fully vaccinated against the deadly virus.
Adkins said he is supportive of the business promotions that reward vaccinated individuals.
“The more people get vaccinated, the sooner we get back to something resembling normal again,” said Adkins.
The World of Beer promotion was only happening Thursday night at the Epicentre location.
