Two Rowan County properties selected for Duke Energy Site Readiness program

“Our team works with local and regional partners to develop a strategy to advance the readiness of selected sites and recruit national companies to the Carolinas. These will be the 11th and 12th Rowan County sites to be featured since the program’s inauguration in 2007.”We’re grateful and excited to have two properties featured by Duke Energy,” said Scott Shelton, Vice President of the Rowan EDC, who oversees the EDC’s property inventory. “The evaluations of these sites helps to ensure that they are shovel-ready, and represent the high potential these sites have to an incoming or expanding business.”