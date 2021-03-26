Two Rowan County properties selected for Duke Energy Site Readiness program

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Duke Energy has selected a pair of Rowan County properties for its 2021 Site Readiness Program, which enhances the preparedness of the sites for business and industrial development, according to a news release from the Rowan EDC. Through the program, Duke Energy identifies high-potential sites and partners with county officials and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the site fully ready to market to industrial projects.
The first is located at 2555 N. Highway 29 in Salisbury at the former site of NC Finishing Company, featuring 176 total acres along the shores of the Yadkin River, adjacent to I-85 and intersected by rail.
The other location is the Mid-South Industrial Building at 7401 Statesville Blvd. near Cleveland. Featuring approximately 1,000,000 square feet on 537 acres of land, this site is positioned near US 70, and less than 15 miles from three interstate highways (I-40, I-85, I-77).
“Our Site Readiness Program has been highly successful and a valuable tool for our partners and communities across the Carolinas,” said Stu Heishman, Duke Energy’s vice president of economic development and business recruitment.
“Our team works with local and regional partners to develop a strategy to advance the readiness of selected sites and recruit national companies to the Carolinas. These will be the 11th and 12th Rowan County sites to be featured since the program’s inauguration in 2007.”We’re grateful and excited to have two properties featured by Duke Energy,” said Scott Shelton, Vice President of the Rowan EDC, who oversees the EDC’s property inventory. “The evaluations of these sites helps to ensure that they are shovel-ready, and represent the high potential these sites have to an incoming or expanding business.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.