Temperatures soar to low 80s before storms return this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies are turning sunny from west to east across the WBTV viewing area after a very storm morning, especially across South Carolina.
This afternoon temperatures will reach into the lower 80s across the Charlotte Metro area.
Saturday will start will partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s before clouds increasing and scattered rain spread across the region during the afternoon and evening.
Expect on-and-off showers Saturday, but widespread storms will be out lot come Sunday.
A First Alert is in effect for Sunday.
While the storms my not fire up until the second half of the day expect a generous round of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Isolated pocked of hail, damaging wind, and rotation (brief tornado) can’t be ruled out with this round disruptive weather on Sunday afternoon.
Remember to download our free First Alert Weather app for real-time radar and weather alerts specific to your area.
In terms of temperatures, the weekend will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s. A brief period of cooler and drier air will kick off the workweek before rain and storms return by midweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
