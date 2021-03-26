Swan named interim superintendent of Burke Co. Public Schools

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Mike Swan has been named interim superintendent of Burke County Public Schools. The announcement came Thursday at the Burke County Board of Education meeting.
Burke County Public Schools Board of Education Chair Buddy Armour said, “Congratulations to Dr. Swan on this opportunity. As interim superintendent, he will be able to lead this school system with a wealth of knowledge that comes from years of experience from within Burke County Public Schools.”
Swan is originally from New Cumberland, West Virginia and moved to Burke County in 1998 to teach fifth grade at Chesterfield Elementary School before moving to Ray Childers Elementary School. He served as assistant principal at Liberty Middle School, Heritage Middle School and Freedom High School before becoming principal at Heritage and later at Freedom.
In 2016, he was named Burke County Public Schools director of Student and Family Services and in December of 2020 he was named assistant superintendent.
Swan has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from West Virginia University, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University and a doctorate in education leadership from Western Carolina University.
Swan said, “I am honored to have this chance to lead Burke County Public Schools as interim superintendent. Dr. Putnam will definitely be missed as he starts his next journey at the community college level, but he has left a legacy that will help our school system continue to grow and flourish. I can’t thank the Board of Education enough for entrusting me to serve in this capacity.”
Swan is married to Sara Swan, an instructional coach for Burke County Public Schools, and they have a son, Walt, and a daughter, Hadley. Swan enjoys spending time with his family, hunting and being on the lake.
Swan takes on the role previously held by Larry Putnam, who will be executive vice president of Catawba Valley Community College.
