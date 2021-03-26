Storms continue tonight, with another First Alert for late in the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight as a cold front moves into the region. Overnight low temperatures will be mild, with Friday morning lows in the 60s for the piedmont, and 50s in the mountains.
Scattered rain and a stray storm will be possible for early Friday, with clearing skies expected through the afternoon hours. Friday afternoon could be the warmest day we have had so far for 2021, with highs in the low to mid 80s!
Unsettled weather continues for the weekend, with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible for Saturday, and a better chance for scattered rain and storms on Sunday.
Temperatures remain warm this weekend, with high temperatures generally in the mid-70s for both Saturday and Sunday. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe, so stay weather aware throughout the weekend.
Sunday is a First Alert Day due to the better chance for more widespread rain and storms, with a few strong storms possible, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas Sunday afternoon.
Get your latest weather updates and forecast on the g, with the free WBTV First Alert Weather app.
Drier and quieter weather return for early next week, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Another chance for scattered rain and storms will develop Wednesday into Thursday of next week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Get your latest severe weather updates and forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.