Six reasons your fuel efficiency isn’t where it should be

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you feel like you’re suddenly not getting the MPGs you deserve from your car? Many drivers base their final buying decision on the fuel efficiency that a car promises, so it can be a little disconcerting if your car suddenly starts using more fuel than usual. Luckily, there’s a logical explanation (six of them, actually) and our Charlotte Toyota service techs are here to explain.
Why is your N Charlotte Toyota not getting the right MPGs?
If your car’s fuel efficiency has dropped, it could be stemming from a multitude of reasons under the hood. Here are some of the most common reasons you’re not getting the MPGs you deserve.
#1: You need new spark plugs. If you notice a drop in fuel efficiency coupled with stalling or misfiring, you likely need new spark plugs under the hood. Luckily, this is an easy fix and our Charlotte car care experts can take care of it quickly to get you back out on the road with the fuel efficiency you deserve.
#2: Your tires aren’t inflated properly. If your tires aren’t inflated to the right level, then you’re going to notice a drop in MPGs. This also can lead to excess wear and tear on your tires and leave you more prone to a blowout. Make sure your car tires are inflated to the right PSI - you can find the exact number in your car’s owner’s manual or on a panel on the inside of the driver’s side door.
#3: Your fuel system isn’t functioning right. If you notice a drop in fuel efficiency without warning, you might be having problems with your fuel pump or fuel injector. Have your fuel system checked at Toyota of N Charlotte to pinpoint the problem and get it take care of ASAP.
#4: You’ve got a problem in your exhaust system. A bad catalytic converter or exhaust issue can also cause your fuel economy to take a dive. Let our team diagnose the issue and fix it - these issues can quickly cause damage to other parts of your car and leave you with a much higher repair bill.
#5: Your air filter is dirty or clogged. If your engine air filter isn’t able to do its job, then you’re not getting enough clean air funneled into the engine. This can throw off the fuel to air ratio and subsequently, cause problems with your car’s fuel efficiency.
Address all fuel efficiency issues at Toyota of N Charlotte
