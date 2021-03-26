Sheriff, family of 21-year-old killed in Charlotte calls on violence to end

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One day after a 21-year-old was killed on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, his family and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden are calling on the violence to stop.
Jacqueline Lewis says she was on the phone with her younger grandson when she heard gunshots.
“All of a sudden I heard gunshots. Five gunshots. I heard my grandson drop the phone and all I could hear was screaming. When I heard the screaming, I knew it was my other grandson because I could hear him. And I heard the other one say, ‘Grandma, you got to get here now,’” she said.
Davyon Farrer, 21, was shot and killed on Beatties Ford Road near the A to Z gas station just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That’s walking distance from Lewis’ home.
In a horrible coincidence, she says it was just 25 feet from where her son, Cinquay, was murdered three days before Christmas last year.
“I can’t continue to watch someone else go through what I’m going through,” she said.
Last weekend, she organized a march with her organization, “Angel of No Mercy, Tears for Quay” in this same parking lot.
“We were just here Saturday and we mingled in the parking lot and we had this great conversation,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.
A conversation that has turned into how to make this neighborhood safe.
“We have to address this upfront; we have to be honest about what’s happening in our neighborhood, and we simply pointing their fingers at who needs to do this and why are they doing that and why are we not involved, well it’s simply to get involved just getting to the streets and talk to the youth,” he said.
Lewis added the conversation starts at home with our youth.
“People pull these triggers...what they don’t realize they’re affecting families. They’re tearing families a part. There’s no turning around and starting again. I wish that it was but it’s impossible,” she said.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.