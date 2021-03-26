Rain moving out, sunshine moving in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The front that brought all of last night’s rain and thunderstorms is now pushing east of the WBTV area and drier air is moving in behind it.
Parting showers this morning will give way to more and more sunshine and a quick-warm-up is in the forecast with afternoon readings likely to reach the low to middle 80s.
After a pleasantly mild evening, we’ll cool back to the middle 50s under mainly clear skies.
The weekend looks to remain on the warm side with highs well into the 70s both days. Saturday brings a 40% thundershower chance during the afternoon and evening hours as another warm front approaches the region from the south followed by another active cold front on Sunday.
A First Alert has been hoisted for Sunday, as a 70% thunderstorm chance enters the forecast package in advance of the cold front. Some of the storms on Sunday could be on the strong side and there’s at least a slight risk for severe weather across the entire WBTV area.
Beyond Sunday’s thunderstorms, the start of the workweek appears dry with mostly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle 60s.
Another chance for showers and storms will develop Wednesday into Thursday of next week with high temperatures in the 70s Wednesday, falling into the 60s on Thursday.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
