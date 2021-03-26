Silver Alert issued for missing Gastonia man

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) -
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man, Tyerese Clayton Craig.
He is 5′8″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and had a black book bag. He has been diagnosed with autism.
Craig, 28 of Gastonia, was last seen leaving an appointment at Kintegra Family Medicine, 111 E. Third Ave., Gastonia, around 2:30 p.m. March 25.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at 704-866-3300.
