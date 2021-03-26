Police: Two charged with child abuse in Boone

Police: Two charged with child abuse in Boone
Couple charged with child abuse in Boone. (Source: AP)
By WBTV Web Staff | March 26, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 2:59 PM

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were charged with child abuse in Boone following a weeks-long investigation.

Kelly and John Filson turned themselves in to Boone Police Department March 22. Both were charged with misdemeanor child abuse and given a secured bond of $1,000.

Police received a referral from Watauga County Department of Social Services March 1 regarding a report of child abuse.

DSS has since taken custody of the children.

The Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.