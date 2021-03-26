Police: Two charged with child abuse in Boone

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were charged with child abuse in Boone following a weeks-long investigation.
Kelly and John Filson turned themselves in to Boone Police Department March 22. Both were charged with misdemeanor child abuse and given a secured bond of $1,000.
Police received a referral from Watauga County Department of Social Services March 1 regarding a report of child abuse.
DSS has since taken custody of the children.
The Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.