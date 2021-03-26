New public-private partnership created to help marginalized communities get COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new initiative is working to increase vaccine rates in underserved communities.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced a public-private partnership Tuesday geared towards boosting vaccine rates in Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.
Healthier Together: Health Equity Action Network, also known as Healthier Together is the newest initiative from non-profit N.C. Counts Coalition and NCDHHS.
“Our work will support the state’s ongoing priority to maximize the speed and efficiency of North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution while adhering to its commitment to equity,” said N.C. Counts Coalition executive director Stacey Carless.
The goal of this partnership is to make sure access to the vaccine is provided for marginalized communities such as BIPOC, low-income, immigrant, LGBTQ+, and other communities.
“Health inequities have plagued BIPOC communities for centuries and we cannot afford to wait another moment to address these inequities as precious lives continue to be on the line,” Carless said.
This will be done through collaborations with grassroots organizations and community partners in an effort to build trust to encourage people to get the vaccine.
As part of the initiative, grants will be provided to grassroots and community organizations for education and outreach efforts.
