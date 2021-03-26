Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office mistakenly releases juvenile

Due to the strict confidentiality requirements surrounding juvenile records, those records are maintained separate from the records of adult offenders – even when a 16-year-old is facing both juvenile and adult charges. MCSO staff processing the release of the 16-year-old for the adult motor vehicle offenses would not have been privy to the records maintained at the Juvenile Detention Center, including the fact that the 16-year-old was held pursuant to a Secure Custody Order on his juvenile charges.