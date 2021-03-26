Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office mistakenly releases juvenile

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after mistakenly releasing a 16-year-old from the Mecklenburg County Juvenile Detention Center.
The juvenile was being held pursuant to a Secure Custody Order put in place by a Juvenile Court Judge, requiring that they remain in custody.
The afternoon of March 24, additional charges were filed against them; motor vehicle offenses under Chapter 20 of the North Carolina Code, which by law require prosecution as an adult.
As a result, the 17-year-old was brought from the Juvenile Detention Center to the Arrest Processing Center at Detention Center-Central at approximately 5:45 p.m. and served warrants for those motor vehicle offenses.
About an hour later, a magistrate judge set terms and conditions for the 16-year-old’s release on the adult charges, and the 16-year-old was returned to the Juvenile Detention Center.
Shortly after 10 p.m., the 16-year-old’s family appeared at Detention Center-Central prepared to meet the terms and conditions of release ordered by the judge on the adult charges. They were released just after midnight.
Due to the strict confidentiality requirements surrounding juvenile records, those records are maintained separate from the records of adult offenders – even when a 16-year-old is facing both juvenile and adult charges. MCSO staff processing the release of the 16-year-old for the adult motor vehicle offenses would not have been privy to the records maintained at the Juvenile Detention Center, including the fact that the 16-year-old was held pursuant to a Secure Custody Order on his juvenile charges.
“MCSO accepts full responsibility for this erroneous release. We are working diligently and urgently with our law enforcement partner agencies to find and return this young man to the Juvenile Detention Center,” said Sheriff McFadden “Parallel to those efforts, we have already initiated an internal investigation to determine how these errors occurred, who should be held accountable, and how we can continue to improve our processes and procedures.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.