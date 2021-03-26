Iredell-Statesville Schools to allow student wrestling, increased stadium capacity

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville Schools is adjusting some athletics protocols as schools bring students back to class amid the pandemic.
Iredell-Statesville Schools will increase football stadium capacity at five high schools from 500 to 750 beginning Friday, March 26.
Superintendent Jeff James says middle and high school wrestling will take place during the 2020-2021 school year. Practice will begin on March 29 for middle school and April 12 for high school.
The district says athletes will be thoroughly screened and wear face coverings. Sanitizing precautions will also be taken and exposure will be limited to multiple athletes during practice.
“We have worked collaboratively with the Iredell County Health Department and the ABC Science Collaborative to bring students back to school safely,” James sad. “Athletics are definitely an area of concern. Especially with sports that engage in close contact, we’ve been slow and reflective in making decisions regarding play.”
James said the district decided to move forward following a lengthy discussion earlier in the week with Commissioner Que Tucker at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) as well as administration in surrounding school districts.
The decision also comes as North Carolina is set to ease restrictions and allow max capacity at some places in the state. The new executive order goes into place at 5 p.m. Friday, March 26.
“If we have secondary spread amongst any of our athletic teams, we have to cancel games. That’s the last thing we want to do,” James said. The key to the success of all athletic programs lies in our athletes’ ability to remain compliant in regard to COVID protocol.”
As the district expands stadium capacity, school officials say 150 of the 750 seats will be reserved for visitors, while 600 will be reserved for home spectators.
Iredell-Statesville Schools middle and high school students will return to full in-person learning on April 7. Students can choose to stay remote, but there will no longer be a hybrid schedule.
“Iredell Statesville Schools has been at the forefront of getting students back to school face-to-face,” stated Superintendent Jeff James. “If the Governor and NCDHHS tell us we can return to school five days a week for grades 6-12, we’ll do that as safely and quickly as we can. We’ve been waiting and planning for this announcement. Kids belong in school.”
