Gov. Cooper announces $5K reward in missing Bladen County woman case

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the disappearance of 53-year-old Judith Deavers Hyder.
Hyder disappeared from her home, located at 201 Oliver Lane in Garland, on Dec. 7, 2015. Two days later, her roommate reported her missing.
She has never been located and is considered the victim of a homicide.
Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.
