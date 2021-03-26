Don’t let pollen season get the best of your N Charlotte Toyota

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Have you noticed that lately, there seems to be an ever-present coat of yellow or green on your N Charlotte Toyota? Welcome to pollen season, an unpleasant side effect of spring weather making its way into the area. Pollen isn’t just an unsightly annoyance, either - while it does make your car look bad, it can also cause major damage that will cost a pretty penny to repair. Toyota of N Charlotte’s experts are weighing in on pollen season.
Pollen season is here, but we’ve got tips
Like we said, pollen definitely looks bad, but it can actually also damage your paint over time. Left to sit, it can cause oxidization, which then causes stains in your paint that aren’t reversible with DIY care. Likely, you’ll have to get car paint repairs or even a whole new car paint job to undo the damage.
That’s why it’s important to take steps to care for your N Charlotte Toyota during pollen season. Check out our expert auto service tips below.
Tip #1: Prepare before pollen hits. Your best bet when it comes to protection against pollen is to prepare your N Charlotte Toyota beforehand. This means washing and waxing it with quality products. You don’t have to blow your budget, but it’s smart to use mid-grade products on your ride for the best results. Our Charlotte Toyota parts center can help you choose the right ones for your vehicle. And waxing your car will create a barrier between the paint and the pollen, offering protection.
Tip #2: Stick to a car detailing schedule. You should ALWAYS stick to a car detailing schedule, but especially during pollen season. Make it a point to wash your car often or at least rinse it to get rid of the pollen clinging to the exterior.
Tip #3: Choose your parking spot strategically. Before you park, take a moment to look up. If you’re planning on leaving your car under trees or leaf cover, you might want to reconsider. Instead, try to park in a garage or at least in a covered parking spot until pollen season has passed. It offers another level of protection for your paint.
Tip #4: Get under the hood. You should definitely give the exterior of your car TLC during pollen season, but don’t forget about under the hood and inside the cabin. You’ll want to clean and change your engine air filter and cabin air filter regularly, as well as wipe and vacuum the interior of your car often to remove pollen from the cabin.
