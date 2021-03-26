Don’t let pollen season get the best of your N Charlotte Toyota

Tip #1: Prepare before pollen hits. Your best bet when it comes to protection against pollen is to prepare your N Charlotte Toyota beforehand. This means washing and waxing it with quality products. You don’t have to blow your budget, but it’s smart to use mid-grade products on your ride for the best results. Our Charlotte Toyota parts center can help you choose the right ones for your vehicle. And waxing your car will create a barrier between the paint and the pollen, offering protection.