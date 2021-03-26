CMPD arrests teen after months-long auto crime spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a 17-year-old for a series of auto crimes committed in the span of five months.
Officers first responded to a stolen vehicle report at the 1100 block of Rutledge Ave. Oct. 8. A few days later, during a missing person’s recovery, officers located the vehicle and property from the vehicle, in possession of the juvenile, along with multiple properties belonging to other victims. They were taken into custody and interviewed by detectives and later released to the parent
Once again, officers responded to a stolen vehicle report, this time at the 4500 block of Night Heron Lane Jan. 5. As a result of the investigation and evidence collected, officers were able to identify the suspect, that has also been involved in previous auto thefts in the same area.
Officers responded to another stolen vehicle report on the 4600 block of Emory Lane on March 25. During the investigation, the victim was able to track the cell phone that was inside the vehicle in the area close by. Officers located the vehicle reported stolen, with the juvenile inside, and were able to detain them without incident. Additional property belonging to the victim in another case was recovered during the incident.
The 17-year-old was charged with auto theft, possession of stolen vehicle, two counts of breaking-and-entering a vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, and two counts of fraud. Thee have been released to their mother.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
