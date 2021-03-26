AP source: Hornets acquiring Brad Wanamaker from Warriors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets are acquiring guard Brad Wanamaker from the Golden State Warriors.
The two teams exchanged heavily protected future second-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval.
Wanamaker has played in 39 games this season and averaged 4.7 points and 2.5 assists.
This will be the 31-year-old’s fifth team in four seasons.
