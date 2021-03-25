‘Won’t you forgive me’: Homeless man sings beautiful verse with Baton Rouge gospel artist during video shoot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Quinton Triplett went to the levee underneath the Mississippi River Bridge in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, March 20 to create some videos to post to his social media accounts to promote his upcoming gospel rap album.
He has been creating gospel rap music for 10 years under the stage name ‘Chosen Child.’ The artist tells WAFB opportunities for him to perform have been limited over the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Triplett 28, of Baton Rouge, says he and his videographer started recording some videos around 5 p.m. Eventually, a man who was walking in the area heard his music and took notice.
“Is this gospel rap,” the man asked.
Triplett, a member of Bethany Church in Baker, says the man was intrigued by his music and began to sing some gospel songs to him.
“I told him you have a wonderful voice,” Triplett says.
In chatting with the man, Triplett learned he had been recently released from being incarcerated and was currently going from shelter to shelter in the city.
The man suggested Triplett [freestyle] rap a verse. Triplett obliged and the man began singing with him.
“I’m crying out to the lord: ‘Won’t you forgive me?’ Because my soul is so full of misery. I need you, Jesus. I need you, Jesus, in my life,” the man sings.
Triplett says he gave the man some money so he could stay a night at a local shelter but was unable to get his name or the name of the shelter he was heading to.
However, Triplett hopes people who watch the video realize homeless people and those who are going through tough times “need love too.”
He also says people in those situations who receive help can later tell their stories to help others.
Triplett also says he hopes people who watch the video are moved to take action to help those in need.
If you would like to donate to a homeless shelter, click here for a directory of shelters in the Baton Rouge area.
