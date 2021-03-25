Winkler Middle School holding furniture drive on Saturday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of Winkler students is holding a furniture drive as part of its IB Community Project.
The students are working with the organization Beds for Kids, a nonprofit that seeks to meet the needs of those in the community by providing beds for children who do not have them, as well as other household furniture.
The furniture drive will take place at H.E. Winkler Middle School on March 27th between 9am and 12pm. The items being collected are listed below:
Mattresses and box springs- all except King size, must be less than 8 years old with no rips or stains
Bed frames- all except King size
Nightstands
Dressers
End tables
Coffee tables
TV stands
Couches and love seats
Upholstered chairs
Kitchen tables and chairs
Desks and desk chairs
Bookcases
Lamps
Please refrain from donating anything broken or severely damaged.
If you are unable to get your furniture to the school, please call Beds for Kids at 980-422-1192 and they will schedule a pick-up for you.
