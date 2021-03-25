UPDATE: Nearly $760,000 cash seized in video game investigation in Rowan and Cabarrus

The businesses were Gold Fish, 2143-C Statesville Boulevard, Gold Fish, 3371 Old Mocksville Road, and D D Xpress Discount Mart, 3381 Old Mocksville Road, all in Salisbury. The two residences searched were in Concord. The RCSO seized over 175 gaming machines from the three businesses. The devices were all considered slot machines by definition of North Carolina Law. These included standup cabinet style gaming machines, “fish tables” and table models operated with the use of a mouse at the gaming terminal. The software used was Lightning, Fortune, Aloha, and Horizon, among others. Many of the tables and cabinet style machines had currency receivers. The RCSO seized $38,000 in cash from the three businesses.