This photographer’s camera collection is worth a thousand words

John Carter introduces us to John Payne, one of North Carolina’s best photographers and most avid camera collectors.
By Matt Chandler
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Camera is known for its camera, but we’ve never seen a camera collection quite like the one we found in Burke County.

John Carter introduces us to John Payne, one of North Carolina’s best photographers and most avid camera collectors.

Like what you see? You can even set up a tour to check out John’s collection in person.

