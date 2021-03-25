Son stabs father at Hickory hotel

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory Police are investigating a stabbing that took place today at the Quality Suites hotel at 1125 13th Avenue Drive SE.
Police were notified by a witness that a male had been stabbed in a room at this location. The victim, Deon Thompson, was stabbed by his son, Landon Allen Thompson, after an altercation.
Deon was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.
Officers found Landon on the hotel property. He is cooperating with police.
This investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or Investigator T. Johnson directly a tjohnson@hickorync.gov, 828-261-2619.
