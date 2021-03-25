Rowan deputies identify body found, waiting on test results

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have identified a body that was found near Shuping Mill Road last week. They say the body was that of 45-year-old Tammy Lynn Becerra.
Becerra was last seen on March 17 and was reported missing to Kannapolis Police on March 21. The body was discovered about 25 yards into the woods off Alana Drive. A person who was driving by looked over and noticed what appeared to be a body in the woods. Patrol deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed that there was a body at this location, partially covered with some plant material.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office CID is working with the Kannapolis Police Department as this investigation continues. There were no obvious signs of trauma located on the found body, which has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh, NC. Investigators are awaiting a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office on a possible cause of death and for a toxicology report which will take normally takes several weeks to be returned.
Anyone with information on this investigation should contact Detective Travis Allen at 704-216-8715, or 1st. Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686, or 1st. Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, or to Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.