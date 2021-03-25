Rowan County working with Cardinal Innovations and Healthcare on new foster child program

Cardinal also says that it is working to address some of the criticism it has gotten. “This approach is part of a larger child welfare program that Cardinal Innovations is implementing over the coming months. Additional components include immediate access to a care coordinator, shorter authorization times, and an expanded network of providers to care for children. Along with the new child welfare program, Cardinal Innovations has taken a number of additional steps to improve their service delivery to encompass plans around emergency department utilization and the number of services and providers readily available in any community.”