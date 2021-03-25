Rep. Ted Budd tours Salisbury YMCA COVID-19 vaccination center

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday, Rep. Ted Budd (R-13) joined Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander and other city officials for a tour of the Rowan County Novant Health Vaccination Center.
“It was great to meet with hardworking medical professionals on the front lines of the pandemic and to see that so many citizens of Rowan County are getting vaccinated,” Budd said. “One of my main goals in Washington is to make sure the vaccine distribution process is free from red tape, and I’ll continue doing whatever I can to expedite both the vaccination effort and a full economic reopening.”
Budd toured the clinic with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center President Gary Blabon, Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander and Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds.
Novant Health has been operating the clinic at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA on Jake Alexander Blvd. since January. Blabon said Novant staff have been able to vaccinate an average of 2,500 to 3,000 local residents each week at the YMCA.
