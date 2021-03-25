Man shot and killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in north Charlotte Wednesday night, sparking a homicide investigation.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Beatties Ford Road near N Hoskisn Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the man dead on scene.
This is the 102nd person shot in Charlotte in just three months in 2021, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
No names or possible motives have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.