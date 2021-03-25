Man shot and killed in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | March 24, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 6:53 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in north Charlotte Wednesday night, sparking a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Beatties Ford Road near N Hoskisn Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. Medic pronounced the man dead on scene.

This is the 102nd person shot in Charlotte in just three months in 2021, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

No names or possible motives have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

