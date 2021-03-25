Molly’s Kids: In memory of 18-year-old Elizabeth Brooks

“Liz was doing things for others up until her last day here,” Laura said. “She was ordering earrings for her friends on a Friday night, placing an order from the makeup company she had signed up for in November for her customers, and on Sunday she passed, I asked her that morning if she wanted to reconsider a hospital bed – which she had refused every single time – and she refused. She said, ‘No, I don’t want my siblings to see me in that and remember me that way.’ She was just always thinking and doing for others. I have never met anyone like her.”