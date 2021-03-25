Man wanted on charges of arson, harassment in Fort Mill house fire

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill police are looking for the man accused of setting a house on fire in Fort Mill.
On March 25, around1 a.m., officers responded to a house fire on Lily Lake Lane in the Waterside on the Catawba subdivision.
At that time, police say all indications were that the fire was intentionally set, and an investigation was initiated by detectives.
Investigators charged 42-year-old Jacob Lee Cabasal with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree harassment.
Cabasal is not currently in custody, and is believed to have fled the area, immediately following the incident.
Anyone with home surveillance footage for a four door Toyota Tundra from 3:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on March 24 around Lily Lake Lane or Shiloh Bend Trail is asked to contact the police department at 803-547-2022.
Anyone else with information, as to Cabasal’s whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022.
