Man dies days after accidental fire at apartment in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has died in the hospital days after an accidental fire set an apartment ablaze in east Charlotte.
The fire broke out on March 1. Charlotte Fire Department arrived on scene around 9:56 p.m. at a two-story apartment building off Four Season Lane.
Officials found a man with burn injuries outside of the apartment. Firefighters treated him on scene and then transferred care to MEDIC.
He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries on March 23.
The man was identified as 54-year-old Darrell Woods. Officials say Woods was the only person in the apartment and no other injuries were reported. The family has been notified of his death.
“Our condolences go out to the family of the victim and the community where he resided,” a Charlotte Fire press release read,
Crews say the fire was unintentional, and started with either an unattended candle or discarded smoking material. Charlotte Fire Department estimates the damage to be at about $26,500.
